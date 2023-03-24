Videos

First terrestrial bird census conducted in TN

The terrestrial bird census conducted by the State Forest Department for the first time has revealed that the Tamil Nadu has 414 species of land-based bird species. The terrestrial bird census was conducted after the completion of the wetlands bird census. As per the data, over 2 lakh individual birds of 414 species were sighted. The terrestrial bird census was the second phase of synchronised bird census and was conducted during the first week of this month. During the last week of January, the wetland bird census was conducted as a first phase census. Earlier, the department was conducting bird census in protected areas only.the department identified 410 species during the wetland bird census and sighted over 4.66 lakh birds. The 410 species include water birds and land birds that live around wetlands. Of the 410 species, 135 species are water birds and 275 are land birds. During the census, the department covered 644 wetlands. Also, 78 species are migrant water birds and 67 are migrant land birds.