Videos

Annamalai on defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Tamil Nadu CM calls Rahul Gandhi's process anti-democratic. He himself is doing same by asking police to pick up those who are putting memes or cartoons against govt. His action is also anti-democratic. This is not the first time that he (Rahul Gandhi) has done this. He defamed the nation abroad. Congress' job is to babysit Rahul Gandhi: BJP State President K.Annamalai.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in