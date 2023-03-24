Videos

Annamalai on defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Tamil Nadu CM calls Rahul Gandhi's process anti-democratic. He himself is doing same by asking police to pick up those who are putting memes or cartoons against govt. His action is also anti-democratic. This is not the first time that he (Rahul Gandhi) has done this. He defamed the nation abroad. Congress' job is to babysit Rahul Gandhi: BJP State President K.Annamalai.