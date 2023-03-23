Videos

TN Assembly re-adopts bill to ban online gambling

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on March 23 passed "The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill" for the second time. This comes after Governor Ravi returned the Bill for its reconsideration. The Bill was returned on grounds of 'consideration once again' in the wake of certain aspects that have been outlined by Raj Bhavan, official sources had told PTI. In October 2022, an ordinance (prohibiting online gambling, wager-based online games of chance of Rummy and Poker) was promulgated by Governor RN Ravi, and a gazette notification was made by the government. The Assembly met on October 17 last year for a brief session when the Bill was passed.