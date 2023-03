Videos

Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen

12 Pudukottai fishermen who were fishing near Delft island in the Palkbay area were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. It has become a regular occurrence for Indian fishermen to be jailed by the Sri Lankan Navy and their boats seized by the government. Twelve fishermen went fishing from Pudukottai district Jagadapattinam on March 22 in two boats numbered TN 08 MM 1802, and TN 08 MM 065.When the fishermen in the two boats were catching fish near Delft island in Palkbay sea, the Sri Lankan Navy patrolling the area apprehended them claiming that they had crossed the border and caught "their" fish. Sri Lankan Navy also confiscated the fishermen's boats. The apprehended fishermen have been taken to camp in Jaffna for questioning. The fact that the Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended the fishermen has also caused great turmoil among Pudukottai fishermen. This is a second occurrence of such an incident within a week's time.