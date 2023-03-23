Videos

Play halts as dog invades field of play during India vs Australia Match

A dog made its way onto the field during the third ODI match between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22. The incident occurred after the third ball of the 43rd over when Australia were batting in the first innings. A dog entered the field and ran around while the ground staff tried to catch it. The turn of events caused a slight delay in the proceedings. The dog eventually left the field from the same spot it had entered earlier. Fans at the stadium saw the bright side of the incident and went on to extend applause to the dog as it exited the playing arena.