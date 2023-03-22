Videos
Smriti Irani Dances at Women empowerment event
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on March 21 night, participated in the 'Collaborative Efforts towards empowerment of Women's Day event in the national capital. The Union Minister also danced to the tunes of Bollywood with other women at the event. The video is going viral on Social Media.
