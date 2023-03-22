Videos

Monkey seized from passenger in Chennai airport

Two men who flew from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai on March 19th, were intercepted by customs officers at Chennai airport on suspicion. On checking their luggages they found two spider monkeys, one de brazza monkey and a mantled guereza in their check-in luggage. The monkeys were identified with the help of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) sleuths and given suitable feed. They were deported to Kuala Lumpur on March 19th. The two men were booked under the Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act. Customs officers said the monkeys might have been smuggled to be traded in the market of exotic pets.