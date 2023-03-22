Videos

'Jai Ho!' UK cop dances with Indians in UK

Following the removal of the Indian flag from the Indian High Commission earlier on March 19 by pro-Khalistani protesters, Indians in the UK gathered at High Commission in London in London on March 21 to show their support for their nation. Police had been deployed to regulate the throng and prevent any eventuality. During the protest, a British policeman was seen dancing with Indian nationals outside in London to oppose the vandalism committed by Khakistani elements and to support the Indian flag. The song 'Jai Ho' is then heard in the background as a British cop breaks into a dance.