TN nutrition workers to stage a protest

In a statement issued by the TN Nutritious meal workers Staff Association, they said they welcomed the allocation of Rs 500 crore for the Chief Minister's breakfast scheme. On the other hand, as stated in the election promise, the announcements regarding the livelihood demands of the nutrition workers have not been released and they have said that they are planning to hold a protest in 3 stages in April and submit a petition to the Chief Minister.