TN Agri Budget cheats the farmers, slams EPS

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing reporters in a conference after the Budget said, "The Agriculture Budget is a Budget that cheats the farmers. There has been no major announcement for farmers. It is disappointing that only Rs.100 per quintal of paddy is been announced as an incentive." The Agriculture Budget for Tamil Nadu was presented by State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on March 21, at the Assembly in Chennai. "The DMK Government has not paid attention towards protection of rice bags and is painful that they (DMK) do not consider the safety of farmers. Their promise to raise the procurement price of sugarcane was not included in the budget," he further stated. "The promise made during the elections, of raising Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy has not been fulfilled," EPS added.