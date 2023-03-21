Videos

TN Agri Budget 2023: The goal is to increase yield through modern tech

1. The goal is to produce 127 lakh metric tonnes of pulses in the state. 2. 15 lakh coconut saplings to be provided free. 3. 2,504 panchayats will be used for grain production at a cost of rs 230 crore. 4. Bore wells will be constructed and electricity will be provided to adi dravida and tribal farmers. 5. Under tamil nadu small grains movement, rs 82 crore has been allocated to increase production. 6. Namakkal, tirupur, coimbatore, erode and pudukottai will be included to the existing small grain zones. 7. Rs 15 crore allocated for the procrument of various agri equipment. 8. ₹1,695 crore as insurance premium subsidy provided and ₹783 crore as compensation to 6.77 lakh farmers.