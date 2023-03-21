Videos

TN Agri Budget 2023: Rs 26 crore allocated for organic farming

1. Rs 26 crore allocated for organic farming. 2. In the last 2 years, 1.5 lakh agricultural electricity connections have been provided. 3. High quality saplings like sandalwood and teak have been planted in an area of ​​30 thousand hectares. 4. Direct procurement of paddy has been done at an unprecedented scale. 5. Rs 4 crore allotted to start agriculture-related business for 200 youth who have agriculture degree. 6. Govt orders have been issued for announcements made in the agriculture budget in the last 2 years. 7. Rs 20 crore allocated for coconut farming. 8. Rs 14 crore allocated for alternative farmings. 9. Help desk to be established for the farmers across the state. 10. Research to be undertaken to cultivate various varities of jackfruit.