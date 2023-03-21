Videos

Parandur airport issue

The Central Government has given written information in the Parliament regarding the establishment of Parandur Airport. The government has decided to acquire more than 4800 acres of land from Parandur, Ekanapuram, Nelwai, Nagapattu and a total of 13 adjoining villages for the second airport in New Delhi and Chennai. The cost of this project is estimated at around Rs 20,000 crores. In protest against this, the people of Parandur and its surrounding 13 villages are conducting a series of protests.