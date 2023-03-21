Videos

Milk producers hold protest for 5th consecutive day

The protest by milk producers to increase the procurement price of milk has reached the 5th day. There is an increase in the shortage of milk in various districts of Tamil Nadu. Dairy farmers protested against the government for an increase in milk procurement prices. They have demanded an increase in procurement prices as their expenses have increased and the government delays payment .Dairy farmers poured milk on roads while they protested in Madurai.