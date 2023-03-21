Videos

Free Wi-fi zones in Chennai , Avadi , Tambaram

In order to make information and opportunities accessible to all, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on March 20 said that free Wi-fi zones would be provided in popular public places in the cities like Chennai, Tambaram, Avadi, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Salem in the first phase.
