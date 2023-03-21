Videos
CM met with oscar winning director
Kartiki Gonsalves, the Oscar-winning documentary director of 'The Elephant Whisperers' met with the Chief Minister M.K.Stalin. In this meeting held at the Chennai Chief Secretariat, Chief Minister Stalin congratulated director Kartiki Gonsalves, and honored her with a check of one crore rupees and a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, for bringing pride to Tamil Nadu on a Global level.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android