Videos

CM met with oscar winning director

Kartiki Gonsalves, the Oscar-winning documentary director of 'The Elephant Whisperers' met with the Chief Minister M.K.Stalin. In this meeting held at the Chennai Chief Secretariat, Chief Minister Stalin congratulated director Kartiki Gonsalves, and honored her with a check of one crore rupees and a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, for bringing pride to Tamil Nadu on a Global level.