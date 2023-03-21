Videos
Annamalai on TN Budget 2023
The Tamil Nadu government on March 20 presented its Budget for the FY 2023-24 in the Assembly in which an announcement of Rs 1,000 as financial aid for women heads will be given. The scheme will be launched on September 15 on the occasion of late leader CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary by Chief Minister MK Stalin.
