Tough action to stop vulgarity on OTT: Anurag Thakur

Taking a tough stand on complaints against content on OTT platforms, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on March 20 said vulgarity and abusive language was not acceptable in the name of creativity. Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said the government had taken a serious view on complaints of vulgarity and abusive language in content on OTT platforms and will not hesitate to take tough action to stop this trend. "These platforms were given freedom for creativity and not for obscenity and when one crosses the limit, then hurling abuses in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all," Thakur said. "If there is a need to change the rules, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will not hesitate. It will take tough action to stop vulgarity and abusive language," the minister said.