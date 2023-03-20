Videos

TN Budget 2023

1 This Budget is Rs 4,000 crore higher than last year's Budget 2 Rs 40,299 crore allocated for School Education Dept this year. 3 Rs.6,967 crore has been allotted for Higher Education department 4 Rs 100 crore for Adi Dravidar housing facilites has been allotted. 5 A museum to talk about the pride of Chola Dynasty will be set up in Thanjavur. 6 Naan Mudhalvan scheme gets Rs 50 crore this year 7 All schools which are functioning under the Adi Dravidar welfare department, BC, MBC, Minority welfare dept, HR&CE dept. will be brought under the School Education department and merged.