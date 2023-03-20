Videos

Mixed payment mode for MGNREGS continues till March 31

For wage payment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), the Government has decided, on the request of States, to have a mixed model for payment route up to March 31. The payment of wages to every beneficiary under MGNREGS is being done using Aadhaar Based Payment System (ABPS) as well as the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) depending upon the ABPS status of the beneficiary. The number of active workers under the Mahatma Gandhi NREG Scheme is 14.96 crore. According to the Ministry of Rural Development, the central government is committed towards ensuring timely wage payment of each worker under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA. There were 77.6 per cent transactions made through ABPS. The ABPS, as one of the routes for wage payment under MGNREGS, was introduced for the timely payment of wages. The system ensures that there will be no delay in payments due to bank account-related problems. The system also ensures transparency towards the payment of the workers. Aadhaar seeding and ABPS are in place under the scheme since 2017.