Jewel theft at Aishwarya Rajinikanth's House

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth, elder daughter of veteran Tamil actor Rajnikanth, has filed a police complaint alleging that her diamond and gold jewellery worth several lakhs were stolen from her house. In her complaint with the Teynampet police station, the 41-year-old filmmaker has named the three staff in her home as the suspects. According to the complaint, the missing valuables include diamond sets, uncut diamonds in temple jewellery, antique gold pieces, navaratnam sets, full antique uncut diamond with gold- set of two neck pieces with matching earrings, Aram necklace and bangles around 60 sovereigns. While the value of the stolen jewellery mentioned in the FIR is Rs 3.6 lakh, the estimated value is expected to be much more.