Videos

Cyclone Freddy hit Malawi

Cyclone Freddy ravaged Southeast African countries Death toll rises to 522 In Malawi alone, 438 people lost their lives Madagascar and Mozambique have also been severely affected Cyclone Freddi, which has been raging for several days, has caused heavy rains in African countries including Malawi, Madagascar and Mozambique. As a result, many areas were flooded and landslides occurred. The death toll due to the storm has increased to 522 so far. Malawi alone has reported 438 deaths.