Comedian Vadivelu visits MK Stalin photo expo in Madurai

Chief Minister MK Stalin photo exhibition has been set at Menenthal, Thiruppalai in Madurai. The exhibition has set up to depite the political and life history of the CM MK Stalin. Tamilnadu Minister Moorthy inaugurated the 7 day photo exhibition. Comedian Vadivelu visited the photo exhibition in person on March 19. Later, answering a question raised by reporters about his political entry, he said that only time will decide his political entry. Actor Vadivelu also said that everyone should see the photo exhibition on the Chief Minister to know the historical facts.