A. R. Rahman live in concert at Nehru Stadium
Music composer AR Rahman perform live in Chennai after a long time. The composer conducted a grand concert at Nehru Stadium in Chennai on March 19. The concert is aimed at raising funds for struggling film workers, especially lightmen in the industry. While many celebrities participated in the concert, they expressed their appreciation for his great initiative.
