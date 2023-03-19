Videos

Protest in front of Rahul's house

Congress supporters gathered in front of Rahul Gandhi's house in protest and there was a scuffle between the police and the Congress supporters who were involved in the protest. A team of Delhi Police is present at the residence of Rahul Gandhi in connection with the notice that was served to him by police to seek information on the 'sexual harassment' victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.