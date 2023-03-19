Videos

"Our Chief Minister is our pride" Exhibition inaugrated in Madurai

In Madurai, a photo exhibition titled 'Our Chief Minister is our pride' has been launched to highlight the 70 years of life history of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin. A large number of DMK members and public are visiting this photo exhibition, which was inaugurated by Minister Murthy and others. It contains pictures related to the projects and party work done by Chief Minister Stalin during his tenure as Mayor, Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, DMK Youth Secretary.