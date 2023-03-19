Videos

Japan PM Kishida's visit to India

As Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to arrive in India on March 20th which is seen as a great oppurtunity to review the bilateral ties between the two countries. The last Summit meeting between the two countries was held in March 2022. This time the meeting is expected to be significant because both India and Japan are holding the presidency of G20 and G7 respectively. Japan is very important partner to India says Arindam Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson. Both the countries are already partners in various sectors such as defence, security, trade and investment , education, science and technology , healthcare and emerging technologies