75% attendance mandatory to write public exam

Seventy-five per cent attendance is mandatory for appearing for the public examination, said minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi 18th March. the educational minister said that Those students of Class 10, 11, 12 who had 75 per cent of attendance were only given hall tickets and allowed to write the public examination and the same will be followed in the upcoming academic year too” the minister said. Pointing out that the Chief Minister has been building confidence among the students appearing for public exams, the minister said the teachers of the schools where the students are absent for the exam are asked to contact their parents and ask them to send them for the examination.the minister said , Each school has deputed one teacher for the purpose.