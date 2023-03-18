Videos

TN pharma stakeholders oppose Bill proposing licensing by CDSCO

The new Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023 by the Union Government proposes that the drug manufacturers apply to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for licensing requirements, but the State stakeholders and pharmaceutical industries are against the move as it would increase the hassle for the small scale manufacturers. As per the new draft Bill, the sale of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices will continue to be monitored and regulated by the State Government. After the bill was brought up last year, the State Druggists and Chemists had raised the issue saying the small manufacturers have to apply for endorsement of combined drugs of more than one molecule to CDSCO Delhi. It will be burdening to the small manufacturers and also this system indirectly affects the State Government rights.