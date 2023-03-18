Videos

Stalin requests PM MITRA park in TN

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on March 18 wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal thanking them for announcing to set up the Prime Minister's Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) park at E Kumaralingapuram in Virudhunagar district and requested them to implement the Integrated textile park project through State-government run SIPCOT in Tamil Nadu. In the letter, CM stated, "Thankful for choosing E Kumaralingapuram village in Virudhunagar district to set up PM MITRA mega textiles park in Tamil Nadu. The Southern districts of the State will greatly benefit from the development of the park. 1052 acres of land have been kept in its possession, so the company is ready to implement the Integrated textile park project here immediately." The Chief Minister also pointed out that State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) has established large industrial parks in Tamil Nadu and has established 28 industrial parks on 38,522 acres in the State, with 2,890 companies and 3,94,785 employees. He also added that the Tamil Nadu government strongly believes that the objectives of the project can be successfully achieved if PM MITRA park is implemented through SIPCOT.