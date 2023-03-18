Videos

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Kanniyakumari

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kanniyakumari on 18th March, as part of her 6-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep. She was received by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Minister Mano Thangaraj, District collector Sridhar and officials. Administrators at Vivekananda Kendra welcomed her at Vivekananda Rock. As part of her plan, Murmu will visit the meditation hall there and would spend some time there. Heavy police security was deployed across Kanniyakumari, including those place she would visit. Tourists were also banned from going to the beach. Traffic diversions were put in place at Vivekanandapuram area.