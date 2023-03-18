Videos

Mega textile parks in TN: CM STALIN THANKS PM MODI

The Centre has selected sites in Tamil Nadu to set up new textile park, a year and a half after the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel PM MITRA scheme was announced. Chief Minister M K Stalin on March 17 thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selecting Virudhunagar district in Tamilnadu as one of the venues of a PM MITRA park. Taking to social media to “express my gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for selecting TN's Virudhunagar District for a PM MITRA Park,” Stalin tweeted that it would be a big boost to the textile sector in southern TN. “Our SIPCOT has 1052 acres of land & ready to implement the project to generate employment.”