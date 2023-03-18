Videos

Jayakumar on AIADMK General Secretary Election

Senior AIADMK leader D.Jayakumar said decision on alliance will be announced when the poll is nearing. He commented on Annamalai's recent speech where the BJP leader said he desires to go solo for the polls without Dravidian party coalitions. The former minister said the party will not bow down to any other party. He added that the final decision on number of parties in the alliance will rest with AIADMK, the alliance will undoubtedly be led by AIADMK.