ADMK general secretary Election: Madras HC refuses OPS plea

Amid the tussle for control of the AIADMK between former chief ministers Edappadi Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam, the party on Friday announced that the polls to elect the general secretary will be held on March 26. In this case, the Madras High Court has refused to accept the plea of the OPS seeking an interim stay on AIADMK General Secretary Election to be held on March 26. The OPS argued that the general secretary election should not be held while the case is pending. Pointing out that the judge said no relation between both the cases and adjourned the hearing to April 11