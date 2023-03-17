Videos

Row Over Rahul Gandhi's Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 16, launched a fierce attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Modi after he could not speak in the Lok Sabha. Addressing a press conference, the Wayanad MP said the BJP and PM Modi are afraid of Adani row and thus he was not allowed to speak in Parliament. At the press meet, he said four ministers had levelled false allegations against him in Parliament, and therefore, he met Speaker Om Birla and requested an opportunity to respond. As he didn't want to take media queries on the current row, he said: "I would like to go into the details with you. Unfortunately, I am a member of Parliament. I am hopeful I will be allowed to speak in Parliament. So, I would like first to place my statement on the floor of the House and then would be happy to have it discussed with you."