Videos

Rajya Sabha adjourned on 5th consecutive day

On the fifth day in a row, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day on March 17 within minutes of convening its proceedings as both the treasury and Opposition benches created a ruckus on remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in London regarding democracy in India and over Adani issue. The chaos erupted soon after the papers were laid on the table as the Rajya Sabha assembled at 11 am. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his democracy in India remarks in London and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Congress leaders also raised objections and they also started speaking against the government demanding a probe into the Adani Group by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.