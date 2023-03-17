Videos

Madurai High court over illegal construction in Trichy

Taking a serious view of the fact that despite an order by a Division Bench of the court to maintain status quo, unauthorised construction had continued at a building in Tiruchi, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to disconnect electricity and water supply to the building. The court was hearing a petition filed by A. Jalal of Tiruchi who sought a direction to the authorities to inspect the building under construction and grant permission only after proper approval from the authorities and stability certificate from the Corporation Engineers. Justice P. T. Asha observed that despite the orders of the Division Bench to maintain status quo, unauthorised construction continued up to three floors on the premises at Kalaivanar Street in Sangiliyandapuram in Tirchy. The authorities have shut their eyes to the continuing illegal construction.