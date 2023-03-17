Videos

CM makes 'Navaratna' announcements for women cops

Marking the 50th anniversary of enlisting women into police force in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has made 'Navaratna' announcement for women police. The event hosted in Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium featured a parade by a contigent of women cops. During the event the Chief Minister announced a nine-point scheme 'Navaratna' for women in the police force ,few of the scheme including , Lodging facility for women cops, Separate retiring rooms for women cops, gentrification of Child care centre for women cops , Transfers and holidays to accomodate a women cop's familial commitments, An all-women shooting contest.