Videos

Arunachal chopper crash: One of the pilots identified as TN's Jayanth

Two pilots died after an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills area in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on 16th March. The wreckage of the aircraft was found near village Banglajaap, east of Mandala. Two pilots were dead in the chopper crash. One of the deceased pilots was identified as Major Jayanth A from Theni, Tamil Nadu. The other was identified as Lt Col VVB Reddy. Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu had issued condolence message to the families of the deceased. Later in the day, the Indian Army ordered an inquiry and the search operation for the deceased was initiated by the Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the police.