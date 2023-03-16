Videos

Udhayanidhi on son Inbanidhi’s Instagram pics

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin refused to disclose on questions about his son Inbanidhi's instagram viral picture with his girlfriend. The photographs of Inbanithi and his girl friend had gone viral on social media in few months ago, but Udhayanidhi had not responded to it. However, his wife Krithika Udhayanidhi had tweeted, stating that there was no taboo on loving and expressing it. During an interview promoting his new Tamil film, Kannai Nambathey Udhayanidhi Stalin addressed the matter and said his son has his own personal space and these attacks are normal to happen since he is from a political family. He also said “He is 18 years old, an adult. It’s his personal life. I don’t wish to disclose other things between him and us as parents. He being a part of my family, these kinds of blames and trolls will come his way. And while compared with Actor Madhan son Vedaant, he said "dont compare my son with anyone,".