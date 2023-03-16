Videos

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Kanyakumari

President Droupadi Murmu is currently on her six-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep. The officials said she will visit for Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, on March 18 and pay tribute at Vivekananda Smarak and the statue of Thiruvalluvar, officials said. President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Kochi, Kerala on March 16 afternoon and will visit INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier. Later, she will present the President's Colour to INS Dronacharya, the Gunnery School of the Indian Navy, officials said.
