Videos
Nitin Gadkari says TN Govt never opposed eight-lane expressway
On March 16, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MP Anbumani Ramadoss asked in the parliament "'Has the central government's environmental clearance been obtained for the Salem eight-lane expressway project and Has the Tamil Nadu government raised any objection to this project?. Replying to a question of PMK leader, Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Tamilnadu Govt had never officially opposed or rejected the eight-lane expressway project and the project has not yet received environmental clearance from the Central Government.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android