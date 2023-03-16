Videos

Nitin Gadkari says TN Govt never opposed eight-lane expressway

On March 16, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MP Anbumani Ramadoss asked in the parliament "'Has the central government's environmental clearance been obtained for the Salem eight-lane expressway project and Has the Tamil Nadu government raised any objection to this project?. Replying to a question of PMK leader, Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Tamilnadu Govt had never officially opposed or rejected the eight-lane expressway project and the project has not yet received environmental clearance from the Central Government.