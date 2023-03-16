Videos

EVKS Elangovan hospitalised over breathing issues

Tamil Nadu MLA EVKS Elangovan was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on March 15 night after he complained of breathing issues. Kanchipuram Congress leader Sivaraman met EVKS Elangovan at the hospital told reporters that Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan is doing now and he will be discharged in a day or two days. The senior leader, who returned back from New Delhi and had breathing difficulties. The hospital Sources said that he has come for his routine health care, and usually patients prefer to visit during night time.