TN School final exams to start early this year

It has been reported that the Tamilnadu education department has planned to start the final examination for class 1 to 9 early this year. Due to various reasons including the spread of Influenza virus and extreme heat in summer the Tamilnadu government has planned to conduct final examination for class 1 to 9 from April 17 to April 24.
