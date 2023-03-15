Videos
TN School final exams to start early this year
It has been reported that the Tamilnadu education department has planned to start the final examination for class 1 to 9 early this year. Due to various reasons including the spread of Influenza virus and extreme heat in summer the Tamilnadu government has planned to conduct final examination for class 1 to 9 from April 17 to April 24.
