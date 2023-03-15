Videos

Sabarimala temple opens for Panguni month pooja

The Sabarimala temple has been opened for the Panguni month pooja. From March 14 evening, Sabarimala’s chief priest, K Jayaraman Namboothiri, performed the pooja rituals, and the devotees were allowed to attend the darshan. On behalf of the Panguni festival, there will be special poojas held every day until March 19th. According to the Sabarimala devasthanam board, the Panguni Uthiram Arattu festival will start on March 26 and continue until April 5. Devotees who register online will be allowed into the temple.The Sabarimala Ayyappan temple was opened on February 12th for the Masi Magam festival. After that festival, the temple was closed on February 17.