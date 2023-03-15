Videos

Power demand records all-time high in March in TN

For the third time in a month, Tamil Nadu power demand has gone up to 17,705 MW on March 15 bettering the previous all time high demand of 17,647 MW on March 10. In a tweet, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji declared that the State's peak power demand touched an all- time high of 17,705 MW on March 14. The power demand was met without any load shedding to the consumers. At the start of this month, the all time power demand stood at 17,563 MW recorded on April 29. The power demand surged to 17,584 MW on March 4. Tangedco officials attribute the spike in the power demand to an increase in the agricultural and industrial loads. "With the availability of the solar generation in the daytime, we have been supplying three phase power supply to the agricultural connections during the daytime and it is resulting in increased demand. The addition of 1.5 lakh agricultural connections in the last two years have also added to the power demand, " the official said.