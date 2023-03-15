Videos

No holiday for TN schools over H3N2 influenza

Putting an end to speculations that annual exams for students up to Class 9 will be pre-poned, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on March 15 said that there was no need for such measures in Tamil Nadu. In this regard, he told reporters: "The incidence of flu is not high in Tamil Nadu. School students will not have holidays here as cases have not spiked. A few are stirring up unneeded tension. The public need not fear about this," he said. With sudden rise in Covid-19 and flu-like cases all over the states, including Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian urged people to wear face masks and to maintain social distance. He urged the public to be isolated if affected with fever and also to follow necessary precautions in order to be safe.