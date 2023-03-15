Videos

MBBS Student Dies Of Suspected H3N2 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has reported it's first suspected death due to the H3N2 virus after an MBBS student from Ahmednagar died on March 14. He had tested positive for both covid and H3N2 and the exact cause of his death can only be confirmed once his reports are out. According to reports, the 23-year-old Medical Student had gone for a picnic to Alibaug in Konkan with friends last week. After returning, his health deteriorated he was tested and found Covid 19 positive. After that he was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmednagar where he died. His post-mortem reportedly revealed that the H3N2 virus was found in his blood, but there has been no official confirmation about the same.