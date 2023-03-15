Videos
Holidays for Puducherry schools to curb Influenza spread
The Puducherry government on March 15 announced a holiday for all schools up to Class 8 from March 16 to March 26 in the Union Territory in view of the spread of H3N2 influenza virus. Speaking in the Assembly, Home and Education Minister A Nammasivayam said in view of spread of the influenza particularly among children, the government have decided to declare a holiday for all schools including privately-managed institutions from primary class to class 8 This comes as the UT reported around 79 cases in the last few days.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android