Holidays for Puducherry schools to curb Influenza spread

The Puducherry government on March 15 announced a holiday for all schools up to Class 8 from March 16 to March 26 in the Union Territory in view of the spread of H3N2 influenza virus. Speaking in the Assembly, Home and Education Minister A Nammasivayam said in view of spread of the influenza particularly among children, the government have decided to declare a holiday for all schools including privately-managed institutions from primary class to class 8 This comes as the UT reported around 79 cases in the last few days.