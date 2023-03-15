Videos
Forest fire is raging in Kodaikanal Cityview Forest
A forest fire that is said to have started on March 14, causing severe damage in the region near Kodaikanal City view. The blaze which is still raging has reduced vast tracts of forest land into charred remains, as evident from videos from the area. The people of the area are afraid that wild animals will migrate to the residential area due to the forest fire.
